Samantha buys luxurious new property outside Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recently made a successful return onscreen with ‘Yashoda’, is now preparing for the release of her next project ‘Shaakuntalam’. While fans are eagerly awaiting her next movie, speculations are rife about a potential change in the actress’s location.

Contrary to popular belief, the actress has not shifted her base to Chennai but her new home is Mumbai. Yes, you read that right!

Samantha recently shared a picture of the sunset that she captured from her present location. It appears that she did not take the picture from any five-star hotel in Mumbai, but instead, it seems to have been captured from a skyscraper in the city. This has led to speculation that the actress may have taken the photo from the balcony of her ‘new abode’ in Mumbai.

Rumour mills have it that Sam has brought a new luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai with a breathtaking view of the sea. It is reportedly worth Rs 15cr.

It’s well known that Samantha is currently shooting for her second Hindi project — the highly-anticipated Citadel series alongside Varun Dhawan. This project could be the reason behind her recent move to Mumbai. In addition to this, reports suggest that the actress has also expressed interest in several major Bollywood films.

Additionally, we have noticed a marked increase in Samantha’s social media activity recently. She has been posting updates and cheerful stories. Fans believe she has fully recovered and is ready to return to work.



