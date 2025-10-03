Hyderabad: On the occasion of Dussehra, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans with a special update. She shared a photo on social media, captioned “New Journey.” The picture showed the front wall of her new house, decorated with her nickname logo “SAM,” which immediately caught attention.

This post left fans curious. Many began wondering whether the new home is in Hyderabad or Mumbai, as Samantha did not reveal the exact location. But buzz is that within media circles, She has bought the new house in Mumbai.

Link to Marriage Rumors

Recently, speculation has been strong about Samantha’s second marriage. Reports suggest that she is dating Bollywood director Raj. The two were seen together at several events, which added fuel to these rumors. They had earlier worked together in “The Family Man 2” and “Citadel,” and their professional bond is believed to have grown into a personal one.

Because of this, Samantha’s new journey post led many to think she may be starting a new chapter in life with Raj. With marriage buzz already making headlines, social media discussions are now filled with guesses about whether the couple is moving into this new house together.

Samantha’s Film Commitments

Meanwhile, Samantha is also busy with her work. She recently produced and appeared in a guest role in the horror comedy “Shubham.” Currently, she is working on two major projects, “Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom” and “Maa Inti Bangaram.” Both films are still in the shooting stage and are expected to release soon.