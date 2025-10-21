Samantha celebrates Diwali with new family, fans spot her ‘ring’

Hyderabad: Celebrities across the country celebrated Diwali with grandeur and joy on Monday. While some threw star-studded parties, others chose to keep the festivities intimate. Among them was actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who lit up social media with her festive photos but what caught everyone’s attention was her celebrating the festival with her “new family.”

Samantha shared a series of warm, glowing pictures on Instagram, dressed in a beautiful green ethnic outfit and flashing her signature radiant smile. She was seen celebrating Diwali with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who looked dapper in a blue kurta, along with his parents.

The photos, captioned simply “Filled with gratitude,” have quickly gone viral and reignited speculation about the actress’s relationship with Raj.

In the family photo, fans were quick to notice that Samantha and Raj were sporting matching rings, sparking fresh speculation about a possible engagement.

While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed their relationship, fans believe this Diwali post is her subtle way of “soft-launching” their romance. The two reportedly grew close during the making of The Family Man, where Samantha worked under Raj and DK’s direction. Reports suggest that the duo has been living together for some time now, and their growing closeness has often been the subject of public curiosity.

On the professional front, Samantha recently turned producer with the horror-comedy Subham. She will next be seen in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, and is gearing up for her Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaram.