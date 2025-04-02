Samantha, Dia Mirza and others raise voices over Kancha Gachibowli land battle

Hyderabad: The Telangana government wants to auction 400 acres of forest land near the University of Hyderabad (UoH). This green area, called Kancha Gachibowli, is full of trees, birds, and animals. It helps keep Hyderabad’s air clean and temperature cooler.

Many people are unhappy with this plan. Students, political parties, and even celebrities are asking the government to stop and save the forest.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Strong Message

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted on Instagram about this issue. She shared a report that says cutting down the trees could raise the temperature in Hyderabad by 1 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The post said that the forest is home to many animals and birds. Destroying it will hurt the environment and worsen climate problems. She usually avoids political matters, so her post surprised many people.

Dia Mirza Also Joins In

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who is also from Hyderabad, shared her support on X. She wrote, “Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. ‘Development’ at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.”

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha also extended her support on X. In one of her tweets, she wrote, “Hey @RahulGandhi Too much mohabbat. Have some mohabbat for nature also.”

People Want to Save the Forest

Over 97,000 people have signed an online petition to stop the auction. They believe this forest is very important for the city’s health and future.

Many political leaders and student groups are also joining the protest. Everyone is asking the government to cancel the auction and protect the green space.