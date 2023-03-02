Samantha earns huge money from Instagram, check here

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not only an accomplished actress but also a social media sensation. She has become a highly sought-after brand ambassador for a variety of top companies thanks to her massive fan following.

Samantha enjoys a huge fan base of 24.8 million on Instagram, and the number is growing by the day. But do you know how much she earns from her social media?

Samantha’s Instagram Fee

Her Instagram account is a goldmine for advertisers, and she reportedly earns Rs 3 crores per month from her social media promotions. Reports say that the Ye Maaya Chesaave actress charges around Rs 20L for promotional posts on Instagram. Earlier, she used to charge Rs 8-10L for per promotional post.

Samantha’s Instagram feed demonstrates her versatility and popularity, promoting everything from high-end fashion brands to health and wellness products. She endorses various brands like Myntra, Munch, PhonePe, Mamaearth, and more.

Samantha’s talent and success, however, go far beyond social media marketing. She has appeared in several blockbuster films and is currently working on highly anticipated projects such as ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Kushi,’ which have piqued the interest of her fans.



