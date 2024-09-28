Samantha flaunts luxury Bulgari watch worth millions, check price

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back and like always she is making waves again for her impeccable fashion choices as she gears up for the release of her much-anticipated web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress has been turning heads with her style during promotional events, proving she’s not just a powerhouse performer, but also a bona fide fashion icon.

At one of the events, Samantha wowed fans with a stunning pastel green co-ord set designed by her close friend, Kresha Bajaj. The ensemble, which perfectly complemented her style, was accessorized with understated yet elegant gold earrings.

But it was her luxurious Bvlgari Serpenti watch that grabbed our attention with its jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 45.5 lakhs!

Samantha kept her makeup simple yet striking, opting for a soft, nude palette that enhanced her natural beauty without overshadowing the outfit.

In addition to this look, the actress recently attended the Citadel World Party in London, where she once again turned heads, this time in a sophisticated navy-blue ensemble, also by Kresha Bajaj.

And now, fans are eagerly awaiting what she’ll wear next as she continues to dominate both the acting and fashion worlds.