Samantha gets emotional over Allu Arjun, Sneha’s viral video

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again shown her unwavering support for her colleagues in the film industry. This time, she stood by Allu Arjun and his family after the actor was released on interim bail in connection with a tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

The stampede resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her son. Allu Arjun was arrested but granted interim bail with a bond of Rs. 50,000. When the actor returned home, an emotional video of his reunion with his wife, Sneha Reddy, went viral. Sneha broke down in tears as she hugged Allu Arjun, and the touching moment struck a chord with many.

Samantha shared the heartfelt clip on her Instagram story, writing, “I’m not crying, okay,” and tagged both Allu Arjun and Sneha with heart emojis. Her gesture resonated with fans, who praised her for standing in solidarity during a difficult time.

This isn’t the first time Samantha has supported Allu Arjun. Earlier, he had backed her when controversial remarks were made about her divorce, emphasizing that the film industry must stand together.

Samantha’s genuine empathy and public support reflect the strong bonds she shares with her peers. Her message has further highlighted the importance of compassion and unity within the Telugu film fraternity, especially during challenging moments like this.