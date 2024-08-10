‘Samantha’ in Sobhita Dhulipala’s family, who is she?

Hyderabad: On Thursday, August 8, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their relationship official by getting engaged at Nagarjuna’s home in Hyderabad. For a while, there had been rumors about them being a couple, especially after a photo of them at a wine tasting in 2022 went viral. Now, those rumors have been confirmed.

However, the engagement has caused quite a stir online, especially because of Sobhita’s sister, who shares the same name as Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu are upset, feeling that her name is still being linked to Chaitanya, even though they have moved on.

Sobhita Dhulipala was born on May 31, 1992, in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh. Her family is Telugu. Her mother, Santha Kamakshi, was a primary school teacher, while her father, Venugopal Rao, was an engineer for the Merchant Navy. Samantha Dhulipala is the name of her younger sister.

Samanta Dhulipala married Sahil Gupta, a doctor from Delhi last year.

To make things even more interesting, fans have been focusing on an old photo that Chaitanya had shared during the promotion of his movie “Majili” with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The photo shows them standing next to a race car, and Chaitanya had captioned it “Throwback…” Even though he has removed most of his pictures with Samantha, this one still seems to grab attention.