Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to patch-up? Here’s major hint

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were among the most adored couples down south. They got married in 2017 and called it quits last year. The two had left their millions of fans in a state of shock with divorce news in 2021.

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce statement

It was on October 2, 2021 when Samantha and Naga took to their social media handles to announce their separation and issued a joint statement. They said: “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

Samantha deletes separation post

However, Samantha’s latest social media activity has left fans confused. In a surprising turn of event, Sam deleted her divorce post from Instagram triggering the patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya. Whereas, the statement still appears on Chaitanya’s profile.

The reason behind Samantha’s cryptic move is not known yet and also there is no official statement regarding their reunion.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya grabbed headlines for his latest interview with Bollywood Hungama. The Love Story actor was asked with whom he has ‘best onscreen chemistry’. To this the actor was quick to reply ‘Samantha’.

On other hand, when asked which film of him should be remade in Hindi, he answered, “Majili”. Interestingly, Majili also featured Samantha in a key role alongside Divyansha Kaushik.

What’s on their work front?

In terms of work, Naga Chaitanya is enjoying the success of Bangarraju, which has opened to a great response at the box office. He is gearing for his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Samantha will soon be making her entry into Hollywood. She is also having a couple of south releases such as ‘Kaathu Vakulla Rendu Kaadhal’ in Tamil ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Yashoda’ in Telugu.