Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to share screen? Here’s the truth

Hyderabad: It’s been almost a year since Tollywood’s most-loved couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced and the discussion around their relationship does not seem to cease anytime soon. Recently, Samantha had graced Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7‘ along with Akshay Kumar where she also opened up about her current dynamics with her ex-husband.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped throughout. Well, in a recent interview with ETimes, the ‘Thank You’ star finally opened up about his personal life and said, “I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

Naga Chaitanya to team up with Samantha?

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have given some pretty big hits like ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, ‘Autonagar Surya’, ‘Majili’, and ‘Oh! Baby’, to name a few and fans are hopeful to see them together on-screen again. When asked about a professional collaboration, Naga Chaitanya replied, “That’s gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don’t know, only the universe knows. Let’s see.”

Well, there might be hope for the ‘ChaySam’ fans after all.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is all set to release on August 11. Samantha, on the other hand, has ‘Yashoda’, ‘Kushi’, and ‘Shaakuntalam’ in her kitty.