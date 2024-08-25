Samantha Prabhu’s bold reply to Karan Johar about her divorce

Hyderabad: South Indian most popular actress Samantha Prabhu, she has won over many fans with her outstanding acting over the years. Besides her career, her personal life has also caught a lot of attention. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, and they were a much-loved couple who often made their fans happy. However, after a few years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya decided to separate for reasons they kept private.

Recently, Samantha gave a strong reply to Karan Johar when he mentioned her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha has been working hard on her career and moving on. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, and their wedding news quickly spread online.

During this time, a video from an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ went viral, showing Samantha speaking up when Karan brought up her past with Naga Chaitanya.

In the video, Karan Johar mentioned Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce, saying, “Recently, you and your husband parted ways.” Samantha quickly corrected him by saying, “Ex-husband.” Karan then apologized and called Chaitanya her ‘ex-husband,’ adding that he didn’t want to pry into her personal life by asking why they separated.

Karan also said that the end of their relationship was both an ending and a new beginning. But Samantha wasn’t pleased and pointed out that Karan had already asked her that question off-camera and should stick to that.

During the show, Karan also asked Samantha if there were any hard feelings between her and Naga Chaitanya. Samantha admitted that there were, and at the time, if they were in the same room, it would have been smart to hide any sharp objects. She also said that things were not at all friendly between them, but she hoped to move on.

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024, in a private ceremony at his home in Hyderabad. Reports say the couple plans to get married in March 2025 and are currently looking for wedding venues in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and even abroad.