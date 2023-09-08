Samantha ready to enter politics? Read viral report here

Samantha, who is currently on acting break, was last seen in Tollywood movie Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 3:48 pm IST
Samantha ready to enter politics? Read viral report here
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently grabbing headlines, whether it’s related to her career or her health. Sam, who recently appeared in the Telugu movie ‘Kushi,’ is currently in the spotlight due to rumors of her potential entry into politics. These reports have captured the attention of both her fans and the media.

According to TOI and other media reports, Samantha has long been known as a vocal supporter of farmers in the Telangana region and has actively promoted handloom weavers’ products. Her involvement in various activities connected to the Telangana government has drawn attention to her potential political aspirations.

While it’s rumored that Samantha is planning to join the campaign efforts of a political party ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’, there has been no official confirmation regarding her political debut.

MS Education Academy

This news has left fans curious and it remains to be seen how her career will unfold in the coming days.

On the professional front, Samantha is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Indian adaptation of Citadel. She is currently on acting break.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 3:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button