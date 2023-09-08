Samantha ready to enter politics? Read viral report here

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently grabbing headlines, whether it’s related to her career or her health. Sam, who recently appeared in the Telugu movie ‘Kushi,’ is currently in the spotlight due to rumors of her potential entry into politics. These reports have captured the attention of both her fans and the media.

According to TOI and other media reports, Samantha has long been known as a vocal supporter of farmers in the Telangana region and has actively promoted handloom weavers’ products. Her involvement in various activities connected to the Telangana government has drawn attention to her potential political aspirations.

While it’s rumored that Samantha is planning to join the campaign efforts of a political party ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’, there has been no official confirmation regarding her political debut.

This news has left fans curious and it remains to be seen how her career will unfold in the coming days.

On the professional front, Samantha is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Indian adaptation of Citadel. She is currently on acting break.