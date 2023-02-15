Samantha receives flowers from her ‘secret’ valentine

Mumbai: South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back and she wished her fans by posting a beautiful picture of herself on Valentine’s Day.

In the picture, Samantha is boxing with her trainer. Moments after Samantha dropped the picture on Instagram, her fans reacted to it in the comments sections. Her Citadel co-stars Varun Dhawan, Parvathy, and Mrunal Thakur also praised her.

She also posted Instagram stories on Valentine’s Day to announce that she received red and white roses from one of her close friends. It seems Samantha had a beautiful Valentine’s Day. Isn’t it?

The note which Samantha received reads, “You can buy yourself flowers. I just got them for you instead. Happy (Valentine’s) Day.” The flowers were gifted by Priyanka Duggirala to her.

On Tuesday, the video in which Samantha is seen ascending 600 steps to seek blessings at a temple in Chennai also went viral. The actress had started the year 2023 on a positive note as she remained in the headlines last year after it was confirmed that she is suffering from myositis.

Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. Currently, she is shooting for Raj & DK’s Citadel. She will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi.