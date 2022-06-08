Samantha refuses to work with Rashmika Mandanna, know why

Hyderabad: The gorgeous diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the biggest and top actresses we have in the South film industry today. The actress, who made her debut with Gautham Menon’s Telugu romantic drama movie, Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, enjoys a huge and crazy fan following. She has impressed the audience and critics in films like Oh Baby, 96 and Majili among others.

And now, as per latest buzz Sam has reportedly denied working with another south’s leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna. Yes, you read that right. According to a report in Great Andhra, both the actresses were offered a commercial together. Though Sam agreed initially, she later rejected the offer. Scroll down to know more.

Report has it that Samantha is not so keen in doing a multi-starrer with other actresses after her last one ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ with Nayanthara. This is the reason why she refused to share screen with Rashmika. Both the stars are yet to react on the same.

Samantha Loses Top Position

It is noteworthy that Samantha lost her top 1 position in the list of ‘Top South Actresses’, as she has no big film with any superstar in her kitty. Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde have surpassed Sam in the list.

Rashmika is all set to foray in Bollywood with not one but two big films — Goodbye and Mission Majnu starring superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranvir Singh’s Cirkus. Apart from this she also has Mahesh Babu’s film under Trivikram’s direction.

Coming back to Samantha, the actress has Yashodha, Kushi and Shakuntalam. (It is also to be noted that she is set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love, a Philip John directorial).