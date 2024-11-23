Samantha rejected blockbuster film, it earned Rs 1,148 crores

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was a massive hit in 2023, marking his biggest box office comeback. Directed by Atlee, the film broke records, earning over Rs. 1,148 crore globally. It became the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year, thanks to its gripping story, star-studded cast, and blockbuster music.

While Nayanthara impressed everyone in her Bollywood debut as Narmada Rai, did you know she wasn’t the first choice for the role? Before Nayanthara, the role was offered to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular South Indian actress.

Director Atlee approached Samantha in 2019, hoping to work with her again after their successful films Theri and Mersal. However, Samantha turned it down. At that time, she was focusing on her personal life and planning a family with her then-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Unfortunately, Samantha’s plans didn’t go as expected. She later divorced Naga Chaitanya and faced a tough phase in her personal and professional life. Meanwhile, Nayanthara took up the role and delivered an amazing performance that won hearts nationwide.

Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s direction helped Jawan become a record-breaking success. Nayanthara’s decision to debut in Bollywood paid off, making her a pan-Indian star.

On her work front, Samantha’s latest project, Citadel: Honey Bunny, was released on Prime Video, and she will soon appear in the Netflix film Rakt Bramhand.