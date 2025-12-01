Hyderabad: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially tied the knot with her boyfriend and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The big news was confirmed by Hindustan Times, putting an end to weeks of speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

According to a source cited by HT City, the wedding took place early Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The ceremony was a close-knit affair with only around 30 guests present. Samantha was seen wearing a traditional red saree for the auspicious occasion, the source added.

Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, posted a cryptic message on social media amid the wedding news that read “desperate people do desperate things”, which garnered significant media attention

Samantha, Raj Nidimoru’s relationship

Speculation about their relationship had been circulating for months, but Samantha appeared to make it “Instagram official” in November 2025 by sharing a cozy photo of her hugging Raj at her brand launch event. The two first met while working on the second season of the hit web series The Family Man in 2021.

Samantha and Raj to marry tomorrow at Isha centre, Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/C64jYckosh — CineScoop (@Cinescoop7) November 30, 2025

For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two parted ways four years after their wedding in 2021, following which Naga Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De, but they divorced in 2022.

The newly married couple is expected to share official photos soon.