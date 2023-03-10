Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets tag of ‘married’ again, details inside

Hyderabad: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her Tollywood’s highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Kushi’ starring Vijay Deverakonda in the male lead role. Sam resumed the shoot of the film in Hyderabad after a long time and received a huge surprise from the team. Fans are now curious to know more and more updates about the film.

And now, we hear some interesting information about Samantha’s character in Kushi. According to the latest buzz, the actress will be seen playing a married woman and a housewife in the second half of the film.

This is not the first time in Samantha’s career that she will be playing a married woman onscreen. The actress has played the same role in her other blockbuster hits like Manam, Majili in Telugu, and Theri, Super Deluxe in Tamil.

With Samantha taking on this role again in Kushi, it will be interesting to see how the actress portrays the complexities of married life and whether she can win the hearts of the audience once again or not. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Speaking about her other projects, Samantha also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan. It is an Indian spin-off of Citadel series directed by Raj and DK. Sam recently wrapped up a schedule of Citadel and shared pictures with Varun, Raj, and DK from the flight on her Instagram.