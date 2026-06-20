Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The news has been confirmed by several media outlets, including Pinkvilla, Hindustan Times and NDTV, though the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

According to Pinkvilla, Samantha is currently in her first trimester and is expected to welcome her baby in December 2026. A source quoted by the publication said that Samantha and Raj are excited about entering a new phase of their lives and have been spending quality time together as they prepare for parenthood.

The development comes a little over six months after the couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, with the couple choosing to keep the celebrations private.

Samantha and Raj first worked together on projects such as The Family Man and later Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over the years, reports of a growing bond between the two frequently made headlines before they eventually made their relationship public and got married.

While fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, Samantha and Raj have not yet publicly commented on the pregnancy reports.