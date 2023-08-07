Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares heartfelt moments playing with Twins

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been embracing each day with joy and sharing glimpses of her activities with fans during her much-needed break from work. The actress recently spent a lovely Sunday at the home of her close friend Rahul Ravindra, making wonderful memories with his twins. Samantha’s social media posts provide fans with a glimpse into her rejuvenating sabbatical.

Joyful Moments with Twins:

Samantha took to Instagram to share adorable videos of herself spending time with Rahul’s children. In one video, she fully danced with young Sharvas to the song “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.

The Kushi actress referred to Rahul’s son as her “handsomest Godson Sharvas,” implying a special bond. In a separate video, she jokingly joked about kidnapping, sharing her lighthearted moments.

The actress is close friends with Rahul and his wife, Chinmayi Sripaada. Chinmayi, who is known for dubbing Samantha’s roles, is an important part of their friendship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s touching interactions with Rahul Ravindra’s twins show the depth of their friendship. Samantha continues to inspire and delight her fans despite her sabbatical by embracing life’s simple joys and prioritizing her well-being. Samantha’s journey serves as an inspiration to many as she strengthens her bonds with friends and focuses on healing.