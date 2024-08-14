Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s love life in the spotlight again

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular actress in Indian cinema, is in the news again. After her difficult divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021, rumors now suggest that Samantha has found love once more. Her divorce was a big shock.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya announced his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and this has brought attention to Samantha’s personal life. According to a report by Times Now, Samantha is reportedly dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Raj is one of the talented directors in the duo Raj & DK, known for their successful projects in Indian cinema and on OTT platforms.

The latest rumors suggest that Raj, who is already married, might be considering leaving his wife to be with Samantha. However, there is no solid proof to support this claim.

Samantha has worked with Raj & DK before, most notably in ‘The Family Man 2’, where she impressed everyone with her performance. She is currently working with them again on a new thriller series called ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, which is set to release on an OTT platform in November this year.

On the work front, Samantha is also starring in a new project called Rakt Bramhand’ with Aditya Roy Kapur. Raj & DK will be producing the film, with Rahi Anil Barve directing.