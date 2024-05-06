Samantha shows how she keeps seeking out alternative ways to healing

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a picture of herself undergoing a far infrared sauna session, a sauna type that uses light to generate heat

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been diagnosed with the auto-immune condition myositis, revealed that she is continuously seeking out alternative approaches to healing and recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a picture of herself undergoing a far infrared sauna session, a sauna type that uses light to generate heat.

In the image, she is seen seated with a white towel draped around her.

The actress captioned the post: “Continuously seeking out alternative approaches to healing and recovery.”

Samantha also listed some benefits of using a far infrared sauna.

“Improved circulation to the muscles. Boost metabolism, reduces body fat, increases energy, detoxify the body, reduced cellulite, rejuvenates skin, increases strength, enhanced sweating, lessens joints and muscle pain and increases flexibility,” she wrote.

In other news, Samantha celebrated her 37th birthday last month by announcing her debut Telugu feature film tentatively titled ‘Bangaram’ under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres in 2025.

