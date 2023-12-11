Samantha spotted at AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli

The event was hosted by AMB Cinemas exclusively for kids in partnership with Pratyusha Foundation

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2023 1:34 pm IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a popular actress and has won several accolades including four Filmfare Awards South. She has been seen keeping her fans updated regarding her activities and is among the highest paid and most loved actresses of South India.

In the latest, Samantha was spotted with her fans to bring excitement to them. The actress played the role of a gracious host for a special screening of ‘Hi Nanna’ film in Hyderabad recently. She came to watch the ‘Hi Nanna’ film which stars Nani. The kids’ fans of the actress were seen taking pictures with her and she seems to be happy during her interaction with her little fans.

The event was hosted by AMB Cinemas exclusively for kids in partnership with Pratyusha Foundation. Samantha has been actively supporting the Pratyusha Foundation which helps women and children in need and it is said that the actress was part of the event because of the Pratyusha Foundation.

On the professional front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her show, ‘Citadel,’ where she shares the screen with Varun Dhawan. She has also announced recently that she is now venturing into production. The name of her production house is Tralala Moving Pictures.

