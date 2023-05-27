Samantha spotted at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently working on couple of projects, was recently spotted at the luxurious ITC Kohenur hotel in Hyderabad, taking a well-deserved break from her busy schedule.

The talented star, known for her exceptional acting skills and captivating performances, treated herself to a lavish dinner in the company of her mother and a close friend. Samantha, in her usual charismatic style, took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from the delightful evening.

Samantha with her mom (Instagram)

Samantha has been facing personal challenges as she deals with Myositis, a condition affecting her muscles. However, the resilient star is steadfastly moving forward on her road to recovery.

In terms of work, Sam has almost completed the shoot for her upcoming film Citadel India directed by The Family Man makers Raj and DK. She also has has Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023.