Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the spotlight ever since her intimate wedding with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1. The couple chose a traditional Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Their serene wedding pictures went viral and set social media talking. Samantha looked radiant in a red and gold saree, while Raj wore an elegant ivory kurta with a textured gold jacket.

Last night, Samantha made her first public outing after the wedding. She was spotted at AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli and the video quickly went viral. Fans were excited to see her out and about again. According to reports, she visited the multiplex to watch the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. This unexpected appearance added to the excitement around her recent wedding and her quick return to work.

Back to Work in Just Four Days

Even after such a big personal milestone, Samantha surprised everyone by returning to work only four days after her wedding. She shared a picture from the set of her upcoming film Ma Inti Bangaram, where she was seen in her vanity van with director Nandini Reddy and makeup artist Avni Rambhia. Fans praised her dedication and commitment. Reports say she wants to finish the shoot on schedule. The film is produced by her banner Tralala Moving Pictures and also stars Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, and Manjusha.

Raj Nidimoru was recently seen at The Family Man 3 success party. He received warm congratulations from the paparazzi and fans.