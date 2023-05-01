Samantha spotted wearing ‘mangal sutra’ in NEW viral pic

Hyderabad: Samantha’s most recent photo has caused quite a stir among her fans and followers. But what drew the majority of the photographer’s attention was the fact that the Kushi actress was wearing the ‘Mangal Sutra’ in the photograph. A traditional sacred necklace, as everyone knows, is worn by married women in India as a symbol of their marital status and is considered an auspicious and important piece of jewellery.

So, Samantha, are you getting married again? Is she married and masking her marital status? When you see the picture, these are the first questions that come to everyone’s mind. But hold on! Don’t jump to conclusions based on some assumptions. So, this picture of her that is going viral on the internet is actually the recently released poster for her upcoming film, ‘Kushi.’

The cast and crew of ‘Kushi’ celebrated her birthday by releasing a stunning new poster that revealed her role as a working woman in the film.

It is worth noting that Samantha has previously essayed the character of a married woman on screen. In two of her earlier films, namely ‘Jaanu’ and ‘Majili,’ the talented actress depicted the role of a married woman.

Samantha’s on-screen chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda has always been appreciated by the audience, and this will be their second collaboration after the critically acclaimed movie ‘Mahanati’. Shiva Nirvana is directing the romantic drama, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Fans are excited for the film’s release because of Samantha’s stunning portrayal of a working woman and her intriguing on-screen appearance as a married woman once again, which is driving fans insane. It remains to be seen what kind of character Samantha will play and how her on-screen chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda will play out.