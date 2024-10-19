Samantha spotted with a ‘mystery man’, fans ask ‘Who’s he?’

Mumbai: After a hiatus from acting, actress Samantha is back at work, preparing for her much-anticipated role in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Talking about her personal life, Samantha faced a challenging period after her public separation from ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. The couple, who had been married for a few years, announced their split just four days before what would have been their fifth wedding anniversary, leaving fans and the industry in disbelief.

Samantha’s Video With Mystery Man

And now, a video of Samantha with a mystery man is going viral online. The clip, which was taken on a Friday night, shows Samantha stepping out of a venue with the man by her side. At one point, she appears to try and hold his hand but quickly refrains, sparking discussions among fans. The video led to a flood of theories, with some fans criticizing the man for seemingly ignoring Samantha’s gesture, while others were left wondering about his identity and the nature of their relationship.

Fans React

However, one fan put the rumors to rest, stating, “There you go all the comments. Nope, he is not her so called new boyfriend and he’s basically camera shy person. He is married and he literally her bestfriend. She went this event with her bestie family. Peace out leave my woman alone.”

More About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Meanwhile, Samantha’s professional life is buzzing with excitement as she gears up for Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spinoff of the popular Citadel series, which originally starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. This prequel, set in the 1990s, will see Samantha and Varun Dhawan play the roles of Priyanka’s character’s parents, both agents of the secret spy organization, Citadel.

The series, which also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Cannin, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, leaving fans eager for Samantha’s return to the screen.