Samantha to play Priyanka Chopra’s mother in THIS project

Mumbai: There has been a buzz of doubts, rumours, and expectations surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s role in the Indian version since the release of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers are anticipating a twist after watching Varun Dhawan’s special appearance in the fifth episode.

What is the twist in the series? Can anyone guess?

In the episode, Priyanka aka Nadia makes a call to Rahi Gambhir, who is later revealed as her father played by Varun Dhawan . The actor will be seen in the finale episode of ‘Citadel’ and will pave the way for the Indian installment. All three installments in this franchise are reportedly inter-connected.

It is being said that both Varun Dhawan and Samantha would play PeeCee’s parents Indian version of Citadel will be a prequel set in the 1990s and 2000s. Samantha’s fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing her in a vintage role, possibly as a mother.

In other news, Varun Dhawan is off to Serbia for a month-long shoot for an action sequence, and Samantha is expected to join him soon. The Russo Brothers’ version of Citadel has heightened anticipation for the Raj & DK version, with Samantha’s presence adding to the excitement.

Overall, excitement for the Indian release of ‘Citadel’ is high, fueled by possible hints from the international release. Fans are looking forward to the reveal of Samantha’s role and the breathtaking performances that will follow.