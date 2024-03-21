Samantha touches Karan Johar’s feet on stage, video viral

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar found himself in an unexpected and awkward situation at Prime Video event in Mumbai as actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu attempted to touch his feet.

The Unexpected Gesture

During the event, Samantha, known for her warm and respectful behavior, made a move to touch Karan Johar’s feet. The audience watched with curiosity as KJo’s expression shifted from surprise to mild panic. He was heard yelling a firm “no-no” as Samantha extended her hand toward his feet.

Take a look at the video:

Varun Dhawan’s Teasing

But the real fun began when actor Varun Dhawan decided to playfully tease Karan. Varun, with a prankish smile, suggested that everyone should have the honor of touching KJo’s feet. His light-hearted comment added to the laughter in the event.

Karan’s Witty Reply

Karan, never one to miss an opportunity for wit, responded, “I don’t want to be aged here, please. I am finally over my midlife crisis. I don’t want you to put me in my place.”

Varun continued the funny banter, “I don’t think you all realize how old Karan is because he does a great job with his dermatologist.” To which Karan replied, “There are lots of people who have done jobs on their faces, but I am not one of them.”

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

The first look of their upcoming series, ’Citadel: Honey Bunny’, launched at Amazon Prime event recently which features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Indian Original series, produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios.