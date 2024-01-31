Samantha, Varun Dhawan share ‘Citadel’ update with fans

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are all set to share screen space in the Indian adaptation of the American series ‘Citadel’ on Tuesday shared their excitement after watching a glimpse of the series.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared photos featuring herself and Varun examining glimpses of Citadel with the project’s team.

One of the photos captured Varun, directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with writer Sita R Menon.

In another picture, Varun and Samantha can be seen glued to the screen.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Finally, we got to watch something…And we are like.”

After wrapping up the shoot, Samantha penned a lengthy note on by sharing the pictures from the sets.

She wrote, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit… The family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu even declared her role in Citadel as a “role of a lifetime”. Hold on. There’s more to it. Samantha concluded her post with these words, “I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e. until you write me the next”

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kushi’.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After ‘Mahanati’, it was Samantha and Vijay’s second project together.