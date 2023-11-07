Samantha wears lockets worth Rs 59 lakhs, fans stunned!

Hyderabad: South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again captivated attention with her latest fashion statement. Known for her diverse and trendy style choices, the actress recent appearance in an electric blue outfit mesmerized fans.

Sharing gorgeous photos on Sunday on Instagram, the actress showcased her impeccable fashion sense. However, what truly stole the spotlight was her choice of luxurious Bvlgari jewelry. Adding finesse to her look, Samantha adorned herself with two exquisite pieces – a rose gold locket and a trendy choker, both in the same color.

According to Tollywood Closet Instagram page, the price tags of these jewelry items are nothing short of staggering. The locket is valued at Rs 6.12 lakhs, while the chic choker comes at a whopping price of Rs 53.19 lakhs. The total cost of Samantha’s adorned jewelry sums up to an astonishing Rs 59 lakhs!

This revelation has left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe, as the actress effortlessly carries off not only her stunning outfit but also these high-end, luxurious jewelry pieces.

On the professional front, Samantha is back after taking hiatus of six months due to her health issues. She was last seen in Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda in the male lead role. The actress will be next seen in Indian version of Citadel co-starring Varun Dhawan.