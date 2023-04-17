“Samantha’s career in films ended,” claims Tollywood producer

Hyderabad: Despite facing challenges from an autoimmune disease called myositis, popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been showcasing remarkable determination, willpower, and self-motivation as she continues to excel in her work. Myositis, a rare condition that causes inflammation of the muscles, can cause fatigue, weakness, and other symptoms.

Despite these obstacles, Samantha has been showing incredible resilience and professionalism, not letting her health condition hinder her commitment to shooting and promoting her upcoming films. Her latest movie Shaakuntalam got released on last Friday, April 14.

And now, in a shocking turn of events, Tollywood producer Chitti Babu has made some disparaging remarks about Samantha. In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as a leading lady has ended and that she is now promoting her films with cheap tactics.

Samantha’s recent performances, according to Chitti Babu, are nothing more than drama to gain sympathy votes. He even stated that she would never be able to return to stardom. The producer also said that he is uninterested in Samantha’s upcoming film, Shaakuntalam.

“Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets,” he said.

Producer continued by saying, “During Yashoda promotions, she shed tears in promotions and tried to score a hit. Now ahead of Shaakuntalam, she did the same trying to get sympathy saying she planned to do the role before she dies and went on record that she was unable to speak as she couldn’t get her voice out of her throat.”

“Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam,” producer said.

Chitti Babu’s remarks have sparked a huge controversy in the Telugu film industry. Samantha’s fans are outraged by the producer’s remarks and have come out in support of the actress.

Regardless of the controversy, one thing is certain Samantha’s talent and hard work have made her one of Tollywood’s most sought-after actresses. She has given memorable performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, and Rangasthalam, and she has won several acting awards.

Samantha has always been a strong and independent woman who has never been afraid to express herself. She has served as an inspiration to many young women aspiring to work in the film industry.

So, while Chitti Babu's remarks sparked controversy, Samantha's fans are confident that the actress will continue to shine and prove her critics wrong.