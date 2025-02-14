Samantha’s cozy dinner date – Who’s the man in the blue shirt?

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing a lot of attention lately. Her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya recently spoke about their separation, revealing that they have both moved on. While Chay is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha, too, is in the news for her rumored relationship. Her latest pic is enough to fuel the rumours now.

On Valentine’s Day, Samantha shared a series of photos on Instagram to launch a new product from her brand, Secret Alchemist.

However, among the 12 pictures, one particular snap grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress was seen raising a toast with a mystery man in what seemed like a cozy restaurant setting.

The blurred background hinted at an intimate dining experience, and fans were quick to notice the man in the denim shirt seated across from her.

“So no one is gonna talk about the man in the blue shirt in the 9th pic?” a fan commented. Another added, “Let that be a secret.”

Speculations are rife that the mystery man could be filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, as Samantha was recently spotted holding his hand at an event. The viral photo from that occasion further fueled dating rumors. However, neither Samantha nor Raj have addressed these speculations yet.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Sam will drop any more hints about her love life!