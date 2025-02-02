Viral photo fuels dating rumors between Samantha & Raj Nidimoru

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again making headlines, this time for her rumored relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Speculation began after she shared pictures from a pickleball tournament, where she was seen holding Raj’s hand. Fans quickly took notice, sparking discussions across social media.

Viral Photos Fuel Rumors

Samantha, who owns the Chennai Super Champs team in the World Pickleball League, posted several pictures from the tournament. Among them, a particular photo of her holding Raj’s hand went viral, leading many to believe that she might be confirming her relationship with him. However, neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed the rumors, leaving fans curious.

A Strong Professional Bond

Their bond goes beyond personal speculations, as Samantha and Raj have previously worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their collaboration continues with Rakht Brahmand, a project Samantha has expressed excitement about. She has often credited Raj and DK for encouraging her to take on challenging roles that push her boundaries as an actress.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru, part of the director duo Raj & DK, has made a name for himself in the film industry with successful projects like The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs, and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Originally an engineer, he transitioned into filmmaking and has built a solid reputation with his unique storytelling style.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, but the couple parted ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya later married actress Shobhita Dhulipala in 2024. While Samantha’s relationship with Raj remains unconfirmed, their frequent appearances together continue to fuel speculation. Whether it’s a close friendship or something more, only time will tell.