Samantha’s father’s rare FB post on her divorce goes viral

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday shared heartbreaking news—her father, Joseph Prabhu, passed away on November 29, 2024. The actress took to Instagram, posting an emotional note saying, “Until we meet again, Dad,” with a broken heart emoji.

Joseph Prabhu was known for staying out of the spotlight despite being the father of a famous star. In 2023, he revealed on Facebook that he preferred not to be seen with celebrities, showing his simple and private nature.

Coping with Samantha’s Divorce

Samantha’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 was a difficult time for her family, especially her father. A year after the separation, Joseph shared a touching Facebook post with photos from their wedding, writing, “Long, long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story and a new chapter.” He admitted it took him time to accept the past but believed in moving forward.

Samantha’s Challenges and Comeback

Samantha, too, faced many challenges, including her divorce and being diagnosed with myositis, a rare disease. Despite this, she made a strong comeback with her web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She shared that she’s in a good place now, focusing on her health and happiness.

While Samantha deals with her loss, her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, is preparing to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.