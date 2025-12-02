Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding with Raj Nidimoru has sparked a fresh wave of buzz online not just for the surprise announcement, but also due to new claims linked to the director’s previous marriage.

The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Monday, sharing dreamy photos from the ceremony on Instagram. But soon after the celebrations began, conversations on social media shifted toward Raj’s past.

For the unversed, Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and the two reportedly separated in 2022. While many believed the couple had already parted ways legally, a surprising new claim has now taken the internet by storm.

Raj Nidimoru, Shhyamali De still married?

Shortly after Samantha posted her wedding pictures, users noticed an Instagram post shared by Bhavna Tapadia, a close friend of Raj’s former wife, Shhyamali. Reposting one of Shhyamali’s photos, Bhavna wrote, “To all those who are asking me… last time I checked, she was still married. And the last time was NOW.”

The statement instantly triggered heated discussions on Reddit and Instagram, with many questioning the status of Raj’s previous marriage. Some users even began labelling Samantha a “home breaker,” leading to intense chatter online.

Adding to the speculation, Shhyamali herself has been posting cryptic messages on her social media, further fuelling curiosity around the situation.

As of now, neither Raj nor Shhyamali has issued any clarification. Fans are awaiting an official statement, while conversations continue to gain momentum across social media.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Chaitanya later married actress Sobhita Dhulipala.