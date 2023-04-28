Samantha’s photo from hospital goes viral, leaves fans shocked

Hyderabad: One of the highest-paid and popular South Indian actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned a year old today on the 18th of April. She shared a series of posts and videos on her social media accounts a day before her birthday and her fans were excited to see the series of pictures she shared. The Shaakuntalam actress captioned her Instagram post ”As I see it”. One of these photos also reveals how the actress looked at the age of 16.

The actress shared her old images with her dogs, in a hospital wearing a mask, embarking on hyperbaric therapy, riding horses, and doing gym exercises. She also shared one of the famous quotes of popular poet Rabindranath Tagore.

The collection of pictures Samatha shared on her Instagram account gives you an insight of her journey from 16 to 36. One of the pictures in which the actress is seen wearing a mask has generated considerable concern among her fans. Fans pray for her well-being in the comments section. The photograph was taken in 2022 when Samantha revealed she had Myositis.

The actress is still visiting the doctor and is recovering. She is also back to work after a long gap. She will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel next.

On the professional front, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her next Hindi project Citadel. In Tollywood, she will be seen in the film ‘Kushi alongside Vijay Devarakonda.