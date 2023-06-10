Samantha’s Shift: Telugu Cinema Takes a Backseat

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a talented and influential South Indian film actress, has returned to the screen after overcoming myositis. Samantha is once again making waves in the industry thanks to her unwavering dedication. Following her captivating shoot for the Kushi film songs in Turkey, she is now off to Serbia for the action-packed Citadel web series.

However, recent discussions in the film industry suggest that Samantha is gradually withdrawing from Telugu cinema. According to reports, she has developed a strong preference for women-centric and pan-Indian films, broadening her horizons beyond regional projects. Samantha is looking for roles that will have a national impact and will be released in multiple languages. While she commands a high salary, Telugu filmmakers who want to cast her alongside popular stars have faced difficulties. Samantha’s hectic schedule makes it difficult for her to devote time to story narrations in some cases.

Historically, many heroines have left the Telugu film industry to pursue opportunities in Hindi cinema. While some actresses have completely shifted their focus to Bollywood, such as Taapsee Pannu, Ileana D’Cruz, and Rakul Preet Singh, others, such as Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia, have successfully maintained a strong presence in both industries.

As Samantha’s journey unfolds, the industry awaits her decision with bated breath. Samantha is leaving an indelible mark and carving out a unique niche in the industry with her passion for women-centric narratives and pan-India projects.