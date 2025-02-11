Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s net worth and monthly income

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia have found themselves in the midst of controversy following remarks made on an episode of India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s comments, with Samay laughing along, have sparked criticism, leading to a police investigation after a formal complaint was lodged against them, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the show’s organizers.

Amid all this controversy and legal action, fans are curious about the duo’s financial success.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Net Worth & Earnings (2025)

Ranveer Allahbadia, known for The Ranveer Show podcast, has built a strong presence on social media, hosting renowned personalities such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Yuvraj Singh, among others. His primary income sources include YouTube ad revenue, brand promotions, and business ventures. He has 3.4M followers on Instagram.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 60 crore, Ranveer reportedly earns Rs 35 lakh per month from YouTube alone, contributing to an annual income exceeding Rs 3 crore. Beyond YouTube, he co-founded Monk Entertainment, an influencer marketing and talent management company, alongside Viraj Sheth. He has also launched ventures like BigBrainco, Level Supermind, RAAAZ by BigBrainco, and BeerBiceps SkillHouse.

Samay Raina’s Net Worth & Earnings (2025)

Samay Raina rose to fame after winning Comicstaan Season 2 and further gained recognition for his unique chess livestreams featuring grandmasters and celebrities. He became an internet sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic with his stand-up content and later solidified his popularity with India’s Got Latent.

Raina’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 140 crore, though some reports suggest it could be as high as Rs 195 crore. His massive social media following 5.9 million Instagram followers and 7.33 million YouTube subscribers adds significantly to his revenue through sponsorships and ad revenues.

Both influencers have built remarkable careers, earning millions through digital content creation and entrepreneurship.