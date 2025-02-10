Where to watch India’s Got Latent Ep 6 Ft. Ranveer Allahbadia

Mumbai: The latest episode of India’s Got Latent, which has been making headlines, is available on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel. However, it is part of the channel’s exclusive content, requiring a small subscription fee. To watch, visit the channel, search for India’s Got Latent Bonus Episode 6, and subscribe to unlock the video.

Why Is This Episode Controversial?

This episode gained attention for the wrong reasons when content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate comment during the show. His remark sparked a massive backlash on social media, with many calling it offensive and irresponsible. Viewers accused influencers of making shocking statements just to gain engagement. The controversy also led to discussions about stricter guidelines for online content.

India’s Got Latent Episode 6

If you are curious to watch the episode, it is available on YouTube for members who subscribe to Samay Raina’s channel.

How to Watch the Episode

The sixth bonus episode of India’s Got Latent premiered on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel on February 8. The episode is part of the channel’s exclusive content, meaning viewers need to pay a subscription fee to access it. To watch, follow these steps:

Open YouTube on your device. In the search tab, type India’s Got Latent Bonus Episode 6. Click on the video link and join the channel by paying a subscription fee. After paying Rs 59, you will get access to watch the full episode. Once subscribed, enjoy the controversial episode and decide for yourself.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Apology

Following the outrage, Ranveer issued a public apology, admitting that his comment was inappropriate and not funny. He acknowledged his mistake, assured fans that the insensitive part of the video would be removed, and promised to be more mindful in the future. However, many viewers remain skeptical about the sincerity of his apology.