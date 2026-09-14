Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is once again at the centre of dating rumours involving actress Medha Shankr. A photo allegedly showing the two together in Switzerland has surfaced on Reddit and quickly sparked fresh speculation among social media users.

The blurred picture reportedly shows a man and a woman walking along a road in Interlaken, Switzerland, with both photographed from behind. While their faces are not visible, several Reddit users claimed that the duo could be Samay and Medha.

The photo surfaced shortly after Samay announced a two-week break from work, further fuelling speculation about a possible trip.

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Samay Raina, Medha Shankr dating rumours

Rumours surrounding Samay and Medha have been doing the rounds for some time. The two have appeared together publicly on multiple occasions, including at the Mumbai premiere of Anandam in June. They were also seen together on India’s Got Latent Season 2, where Medha appeared as a guest judge alongside Sharon Sharma.

Interest in their equation reportedly grew further after Filmfare reported that the two were on the same flight and were later spotted together at Mumbai Airport.

Meanwhile, Samay has previously found himself linked to Sharon Verma, who appeared as a panellist on the second season of India’s Got Latent after featuring as a contestant in the controversial first season.

When a fan asked Samay about his equation with Sharon during an Instagram AMA, he dismissed the dating rumours, saying it was simply “the Internet doing its thing.”

As for Samay and Medha, neither has publicly confirmed a relationship. The latest Switzerland photo has certainly added fuel to the ongoing buzz, but for now, their alleged relationship remains unconfirmed.