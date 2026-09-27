Samay Raina’s savage Telugu reply to a fan steals the show

Hyderabad: A fan wanted an autograph from Samay Raina but ended up getting a punchline too. A clip of the comedian exchanging a few words in Telugu with a fan is drawing amused reactions, with viewers praising his ability to find humour across languages.

The interaction begins with Samay signing an autograph for a Telugu-speaking fan. When the fan asks him to write something in English, the comedian writes his own name. The fan then tells him, “Naa peru raayi,” meaning “Write my name.”

Samay’s response turns the simple request into a funny exchange. Replying in Telugu, he asks, “Nee peru enduku raayali?” which translates to “Why should I write your name?”

A Telugu comeback wins over fans

The unexpected reply gets an excited reaction from those around him. While the fan was asking for a personalised autograph, Samay finds a joke in the request and delivers it in the same language.

His quick response has also become the talking point among viewers, who are joking that the comedian manages to be funny even in his “third or fourth language.” The remark reflects their amusement at his timing rather than an actual count of the languages he speaks.

What makes the exchange work is how casually it unfolds. There is no elaborate setup, just a fan explaining what he wants and Samay immediately turning that explanation into a comeback.

For the fan, it was a request to add his name to an autograph. For everyone watching, Samay’s one-line Telugu reply became the highlight.