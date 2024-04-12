Sambasiva Reddy to represent Telangana govt in snooping case

Hyderabad: State government has appointed senior advocate Sambasiva Reddy as the special public prosecutor to represent it in the alleged phone-tapping case. A government order was issued in that regard, following which Punjagutta police filed a memo in the Nampally Criminal Court.

The court is expected to take a decision on this appointment on April 15. The case is being heard by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the Nampally court.

Three days ago, bail petition for accused Praneeth Rao was moved, but due to Section 70 of the IT Act and a few more sections added to the charge, there is a chance for the bail petition to be transferred to the sessions court. More clarity on the bail petition is expected on April 15.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police commissioner K Srinivas Reddy has said that the investigation of the case was proceeding in a transparent manner.

When asked whether any legal notices were going to be sent to politicians in connection with the phone-tapping case, he said that when time comes, he will certainly reveal such information.