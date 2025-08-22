Sambhal mosque row: SC orders status quo, issues notice

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar passed the orders.

Published: 22nd August 2025 2:35 pm IST
Sambhal mosque
Sambhal: Devotees arrive at the Shahi Jama Masjid to offer prayers, in Sambhal, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Sambhal trial court not to pass any order related to the survey of a Mughal-era mosque while directing the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo till August 25 in the Sambhal mosque row and issued notice to the Hindu petitioners.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Masjid committee challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute, upholding the civil court’s direction for the survey.

The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.

The mosque committee had moved the high court against the November 19 last year order of the civil judge directing the Mughal-era mosque’ survey which took place the same day.

A second survey carried out on November 24 last year, the committee claimed, was illegal as the civil court never ordered it.

