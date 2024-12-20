Sambhal MP Zia ur Rehman fined Rs 1.9 cr over ‘power theft’; home stairs razed

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department levelled a staggering fine of Rs 1.91 crore on Muslim MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq of Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing him of electricity theft at his Sambhal residence.

The electric department began a massive inspection on Thursday morning under heavy security and reportedly discovered significant irregularities in power consumption in the Sambhal area, which has recently been in the news after clashes, leading to the death of at least 5 Muslim youngsters.

The audit reportedly identified that the MP’s residence was consuming an electrical load of 16,480 kW against the sanctioned connection of 2 kilowatts only, one in his name and another in his late grandfather’s name.

The electricity department’s superintendent engineer, Vinod Kumar stated that the total electric bill of the residence was recorded as zero for the last six months. During the inspection, the officials found over 50 LEDs, three split ACs, two refrigerators and many other high-power electrical items appliances in the house.

During the crackdown, the wire supplying electricity to Barq’s house was also removed and a police case under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003 was lodged. Additionally, Barq’s father Mamlukur Rehman was booked on charges of allegedly abusing and threatening officials during the inspection.

Sambhal- Electricity department, administration, RAF raid SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's house, Investigation was done on suspicion of power theft.



MP's family said- 5 kW solar panel has been installed, There is also a 4 kW electricity connection, Only 4 people live in the house. pic.twitter.com/BMHjFQmCwK — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) December 19, 2024

The incident turned worse when the local government demolished the stairs of Barq’s house as part of an anti-encroachment drive in the Deep Sari area.

This action has come against the backdrop of an ongoing probe after Yogi Adityanath’s government accused him of provoking and involvement in Sambhal violence on November 24.