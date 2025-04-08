Sambhal violence: SP MP Zia Barq appears before SIT to record statement

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was questioned on Tuesday, April 8, in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal last year during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, the Sambhal MP reached Nakhasa police station at about 11:30 am to get his statement recorded before the SIT, which is probing the case.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was questioned on Tuesday in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal last year during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.



Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, the Sambhal MP reached Nakhasa police station at about 11:30 am to get his… pic.twitter.com/yMJlSe0Nh2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2025

Prior to visiting the police station, he said, despite not being in good health and doctors advising him to rest, he is ready to cooperate with the police to avoid a “media trial”.

“I have come today to ensure that no police official or media personnel feels that I am avoiding the investigation,” he told reporters at his residence in Deepa Sarai.

“The case filed against me is baseless, and I am here to clear my name,” he added.

Also Read Sambhal violence: SIT serves SP MP Barq notice at Delhi residence

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq to appear before the SIT team today in connection with Sambhal violence case



He says, "I believe in the law and the Constitution. I have faith in the judiciary. Today, I was not feeling well, my doctor… pic.twitter.com/cMn7OuJ5m0 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

About Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid row

The dispute began on November 19 last year when a petition was filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain alleging that the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple. He requested an immediate survey of the mosque, which was promptly granted by the court.

As communal tension brimmed in Sambhal, on November 24, things suddenly escalated when another subsequent survey was attempted. Local Muslims were not happy and violence broke out leading to arson and the death of four people. In response, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the violence, leading to multiple arrests. Authorities imposed measures such as closing schools, suspending internet services, and banning public gatherings to restore order.