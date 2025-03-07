Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan recently found herself in hot water after a video featuring her and actress Sambhavna Seth went viral. In the clip, Sana jokingly asked Sambhavna to wear a burqa and dupatta during her YouTube Ramzan show.

However, this lighthearted exchange did not sit well with many social media users, who accused Sana of being ‘regressive’ and imposing religious beliefs on others.

Sambhavna Seth Reacts

Now, Sambhavna Seth has broken her silence on the controversy, clarifying that the conversation was purely in jest. Speaking to India Forums, she said, “That was just a fun conversation between Sana and me. We have been friends for years, and she invited me to her Ramadan special podcast. The discussion was about how I had gained weight and my clothes were getting tight. In that context, Sana jokingly mentioned bringing a dupatta for me.”

Sambhavna further asserted that she makes her own choices and no one can force her to wear anything against her will. “While I respect all religions, I am a proud Hindu and will not wear a burqa. But I also understand that I wouldn’t wear shorts for a Ramadan podcast,” she added.

Defending Sana, Sambhavna also expressed regret over the backlash her friend is facing. “If I had known this conversation would lead to Sana being trolled, I would have never posted the video. Why would I put up something that would bring negativity to my friend?” she concluded.

Sambhavna also reacted in her vlog. Watch video below.

As of now, Sana Khan has not responded to the controversy.

What did Sana Khan say in the video?

In a video that went viral, Sana jokingly tells Sambhavna, "Tere paas ek acchi salwar kameez nahi hai… thappad chahiye? Where is your dupatta? Burqa laao… Sambhavna ko burqa pehnao! (You don't have a good salwar kameez? Want a slap? Where is your dupatta? Bring a burqa… Make Sambhavna wear a burqa)," Sana said.

Watch the video below.