Same-sex marriage: Hearing on April 24 postponed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Constitution Bench will not be hearing various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage on Monday due to the indisposition of two judges who are part of the five-judge bench.

Five Judge Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the constitution bench will hear the various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from Monday to Friday.

But the SC has now notified that on account of the indisposition of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S Ravindra Bhat, it will not able to hold the court on April 24.

The Constitution Bench comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to ‘marriage equality rights for LGBTQAI+ community’.

The Constitution Bench started hearing the petitions on April 18.

Various petitions are being dealt with by Supreme Court seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The Centre has opposed the petitions. One of the petitions earlier raised the absence of a legal framework which allowed members of the LGBTQ+ community to marry any person of their choice.

According to the petition, the couple sought to enforce the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ individuals to marry any person of their choice and said that “The exercise of which ought to be insulated from the disdain of legislative and popular majorities”.

The petitioners, further, asserted their fundamental right to marry each other and prayed for appropriate directions from this Court allowing and enabling them to do so.