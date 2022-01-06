Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with Super Clear lens

Seoul: Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series soon and now a new report has claimed that the top-end model in the lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a Super Clear lens for its main 108MP camera.

According to GSMArena, the new lens should provide reduced glare and reflections as well as allow the sensor to resolve more detail.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be also better at stabilising videos.

An AI-assisted Wide Shift OIS feature will help in achieving better stabilisation of videos, effectively reducing camera shake by four times when compared to the S21 Ultra.

The S21 Ultra was already industry-leading in terms of OIS so its successor may likely be breaking records.

The upcoming flagship smartphone is also expected to come with a new “AI picture quality enhancement mode” to provide better 108MP images.

The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera featuring an enhanced 108MP ISOCELL HM3 (could be ISOCELL HM4) primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor, and two new 10MP Sony telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x zoom capabilities. The phone may also feature a 40MP front camera.