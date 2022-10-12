Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may offer 5,000mAh battery

The smartphone might have the same 10MP periscope as its predecessors.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2022 5:45 pm IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may offer 5,000mAh battery
Representative Image

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — Galaxy S23 Ultra — with a 5,000mAh battery.

A tipster shared a real-life image of the upcoming S23 Ultra’s battery, reports GSMArena.

The device is rumoured to have a new ‘ISOCELL 200MP’ sensor for its main camera.

MS Education Academy

The smartphone might have the same 10MP periscope as its predecessors.

Also Read
Apple may unveil iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech in 2024

It is expected to come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display and a faster fingerprint scanner, the report said.

Earlier, the device was reported to be offering 25W fast charging support.

It is expected that the S23 Ultra will receive some minor improvements over the S22 Ultra.

The screen will be curved, and the 40MP front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. A new 200MP main camera could be on the back. The device might house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Another report mentioned that the South Korean tech giant is planning to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button