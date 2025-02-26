Samsung, Hyundai team up to use private 5G network in car manufacturing

Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it has joined hands with Hyundai Motor to integrate its fifth-generation (5G) private network solutions with the carmaker’s advanced vehicle manufacturing facilities.

The two companies recently completed the end-to-end Reduced Capability (RedCap) trial over a private 5G network and will showcase the technology during the upcoming ‘Mobile World Congress’ (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, according to Samsung Electronics.

A private 5G network is a dedicated communication system, in which a company installs base stations and utilises separate communication frequency bands for communication within the company or a specific area, reports Yonhap news agency.

RedCap simplifies 5G connectivity for compact Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as industrial sensors and wearables, by reducing complexity and optimising power efficiency while maintaining necessary data speeds.

This RedCap end-to-end test builds on Samsung Electronics’ deployment of a private 5G network at Hyundai Motor’s key manufacturing facility in October.

The companies have been collaborating to transform Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan Plant, the world’s single largest automobile plant, producing a daily average of 6,000 vehicles, into a smart factory.

Hyundai Motor plans to continuously expand RedCap private 5G networks to its newest electric vehicle manufacturing facilities and begin their operations in the first half of 2026, according to the report.

“The recent collaboration with Hyundai Motor represents how the two leaders in their respective industries can creatively drive business innovation and unlock new real use cases by merging best-in-class expertise,” said Simon Lee, vice president and head of the network business at Samsung Electronics.

“Samsung’s RedCap-powered private 5G network solutions will open up more possibilities for enterprises, manufacturers and public institutions, serving as a gateway to driving more efficient 5G networks,” Lee added.